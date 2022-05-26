In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
CT100 vs Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Kollegio plus [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 48,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-