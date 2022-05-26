In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
CT100 vs Kollegio Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Kollegio neo
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 47,000
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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