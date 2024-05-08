In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge. CT100 vs S1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 S1 Brand Bajaj iVOOMi Energy Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 54,999 Range - 55-75 km/charge Mileage 70.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 102 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6.2 Hrs.