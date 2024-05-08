HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCT100 vs S1

Bajaj CT100 vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
CT100 vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 S1
BrandBajajiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 40,730₹ 54,999
Range-55-75 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity102 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6.2 Hrs.

Filters
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tube-
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
1945 mm-
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg101 kg
Height
1072 mm-
Width
752 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56358,446
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83254,999
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5623,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,256

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Ola Electric Roadster gets a sleek wraparound LED headlamp to add to its contemporary appeal, complemented by integrated LED winkers on the tank shrouds.
    Ola Roadster design patent leaked, stays true to concept. Check details
    8 May 2024
    The S1 X is the only electric scooter in Ola Electric's lineup that comes with a physical key.
    Deliveries of Ola S1 X, brand's most-affordable e-scooter, begins in India
    10 May 2024
    Ola Electric holds a dominant share in the electric scooter segment and aims the numbers to grow as the S1 X deliveries are set to begin soon
    Ola Electric records 34,000 registrations in April, grows by 54% year-on-year
    1 May 2024
    Ola Electric has slashed the pricing of all variants of the S1 X electric scooter.
    Deliveries of the most-affordable Ola electric scooter to begin April end. Check prices
    23 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
    Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
    9 Apr 2024
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     