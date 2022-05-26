Saved Articles

Bajaj CT100 vs Honda Grazia

In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
102 cc124 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic (V-matic)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56387,979
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83275,859
RTO
3,1696,068
Insurance
5,5626,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,891

    Latest News

    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 received an update back in 2021.&nbsp;
    Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
    26 May 2022
    New Honda Grazia sports edition
    Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India
    1 Feb 2022
    Apart from the Grazia 125 and Activa 125, Honda will also update Dio.
    Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June
    24 Jan 2023
    The special edition of Honda Grazia scooter comes with a host of cosmetic updates over standard model.
    Honda launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, oozes sporty appeal
    15 Nov 2021
    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
