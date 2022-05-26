In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less