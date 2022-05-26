In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT100 vs Grazia Comparison