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Bajaj CT100 vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT100 vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Grazia
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 40,730₹ 60,539
Mileage70 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc124 cc
Power8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj CT100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm171 mm
Length
1945 mm1829 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg108 kg
Height
1072 mm1167 mm
Width
752 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
102 cc124 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateAutomatic (V-matic)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle FrameUnder bone
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm TravelTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemCombi Brake System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56387,979
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83275,859
RTO
3,1696,068
Insurance
5,5626,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,891

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