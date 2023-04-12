In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at Rs 49,336 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less