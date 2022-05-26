In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
CT100 vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 76,401
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|65.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS