In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
CT100 vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Winn-x
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|-
|70-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.52 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours