Bajaj CT100 or Hero Lectro Kinza 7S - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Kinza 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge.