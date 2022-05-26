Saved Articles

Bajaj CT100 vs Hero Lectro Kinza

In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Lectro Kinza choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kinza
Hero Lectro Kinza
STD
₹28,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
102 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
47 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56328,999
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83228,999
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,323623

