CT100 vs F2I Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 F2i Brand Bajaj Hero Lectro Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 39,999 Range - 25 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 115.45 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4 Hrs.

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Lectro F2I choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. F2I has a range of up to 25 km/charge.