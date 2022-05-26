CT100 vs F1 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 F1 Brand Bajaj Hero Lectro Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 38,999 Range - 25 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 5.8 Ah Engine Capacity 115.45 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3-4 Hrs.

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Lectro F1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F1 Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. F1 has a range of up to 25 km/charge.