In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at Rs. 31,000 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Clix 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
CT100 vs Clix 7S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Clix 7s
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 31,000
|Range
|-
|25 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-