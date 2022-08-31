Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCT100 vs Clix 7S

Bajaj CT100 vs Hero Lectro Clix 7S

In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Clix 7S
Hero Lectro Clix 7S
STD
₹31,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
102 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
47 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56331,000
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83231,000
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,323666

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Skoda Vision 7S
    Skoda Vision 7S electric concept car unveiled with over 600-km range
    31 Aug 2022
    File photo of fourth-generation Skoda Fabia. (Representational image)
    Skoda Fabia may get fully-electric replacement in coming years: Report
    3 Sept 2022
    Skoda Vision 7S Concept car
    Skoda reveals first exterior sketches of electric Vision 7S concept car
    23 Aug 2022
    Skoda plans to launch six new electric vehicles by 2026. All of them will have different body styles.
    Skoda Elroq, Enyaq iV, Enyaq Coupe and Vision 7S electric cars to launch by 2026
    26 Apr 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     