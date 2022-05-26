CT100 vs C7+ Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 C7+ Brand Bajaj Hero Lectro Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 34,999 Range - 25 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 115.45 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Lectro C7+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C7+ Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. C7+ has a range of up to 25 km/charge.