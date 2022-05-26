In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Lectro C5i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5i Price starts at Rs. 29,999 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero Lectro offers the C5i in 2 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. C5i has a range of up to 30 km/charge.
CT100 vs C5i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|C5i
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 29,999
|Range
|-
|30 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-