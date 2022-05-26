In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge.
CT100 vs Optima LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Optima la
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|50 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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