In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
CT100 vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Dash
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-