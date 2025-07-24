In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT100 vs HF Deluxe Comparison