Bajaj CT100 or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at 54,500 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge.