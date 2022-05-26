CT100 vs Soul Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Soul Brand Bajaj GT Force Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 52,861 Range - 60-65 km/charge Mileage 70 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 115.45 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-5 hours

In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Soul Price starts at Rs. 52,861 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Soul has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.