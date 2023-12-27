In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Felidae Electric Maven choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Felidae Electric Maven choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Felidae Electric Maven Price starts at 30,000 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Maven engine makes power & torque 250W, BLDC Gear Motor & 32 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Maven has a range of up to 30-50 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less