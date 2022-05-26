In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Felidae Electric Maven choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Felidae Electric Maven Price starts at Rs. 30,000 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Maven engine makes power & torque 250 W & 32 Nm respectively. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Maven has a range of up to 30-50 km/charge.
CT100 vs Maven Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Maven
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Felidae Electric
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 30,000
|Range
|-
|30-50 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 V
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours