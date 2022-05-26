In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
CT100 vs Polo Comparison