Bajaj CT100 vs Evolet Polo

In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56344,499
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83244,499
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,323956

