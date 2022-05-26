In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Essel Energy GET 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. GET 1 has a range of up to 30-50 km/charge.
CT100 vs GET 1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Get 1
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Essel Energy
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 37,500
|Range
|-
|30-50 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.53 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hours (100%)