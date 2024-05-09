HT Auto
Bajaj CT100 vs Enigma Ambier

In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or Enigma Ambier choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
CT100 vs Ambier Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Ambier
BrandBajajEnigma
Price₹ 40,730₹ 57,000
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage70.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity102 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Ambier
Enigma Ambier
Lead Acid
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
1945 mm-
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg-
Height
1072 mm-
Width
752 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56360,390
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83257,000
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5623,390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,298

