In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or Enigma Ambier choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.79 bhp @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. CT100 vs Ambier Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct100 Ambier Brand Bajaj Enigma Price ₹ 40,730 ₹ 57,000 Range - 160 km/charge Mileage 70.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 102 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6-8 Hrs.