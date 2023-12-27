In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at 44,999 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. T-Rex has a range of up to 35 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less