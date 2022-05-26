In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. T-Rex has a range of up to 50 km/charge.
CT100 vs T-Rex Comparison