Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCT100 vs Your

Bajaj CT100 vs EeVe Your

In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
102 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder-
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
47 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56351,900
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83251,900
RTO
3,1690
Insurance
5,5620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,115

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Customers can choose between the shell/armour level, exterior colour, and liners range in Royal Enfield's MiY section for jackets.
    Here's how to customise jackets through Royal Enfield's ‘Make it Yours'
    14 Oct 2021
    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 received an update back in 2021.&nbsp;
    Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
    26 May 2022
    The new MiY program starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,200 for helmets and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,250 for t-shirts.
    Now customise your Royal Enfield helmet, t-shirt under Make-It-Yours program
    28 Jan 2021
    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 will now come with features like a fuel gauge, tank grips and a more comfortable seat.
    Bajaj CT100 launched with 8 new feature upgrades
    27 Oct 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery | All Things Auto
    3 Jul 2023
    View all
     