In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Your has a range of up to 50.0.
CT100 vs Your Comparison