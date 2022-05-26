In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Crayon Motors Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. Envy has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
CT100 vs Envy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Envy
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Crayon Motors
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 58,307
|Range
|-
|55-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-