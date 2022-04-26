In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Crayon Motors Crayon Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Crayon Motors Crayon Envy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Crayon Motors Crayon Envy Price starts at 53,000 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Crayon Envy has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less