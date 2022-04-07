In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, E1 engine makes power & torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm respectively. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
CT100 vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|E1
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.