In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, A2 engine makes power & torque 250 W & 15 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. A2 has a range of up to 75.0.
CT100 vs A2 Comparison