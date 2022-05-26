In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj CT100 or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Benling Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less