In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric Kross Price starts at Rs. 35,700 (last recorded price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric Kross in 1 colour. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT100 vs BattRE Electric Kross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct100
|Battre electric kross
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 40,730
|₹ 35,700
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-