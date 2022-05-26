In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs 50,483 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less