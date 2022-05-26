Saved Articles

Bajaj CT100 vs Bajaj CT110

In 2023 Bajaj CT100 or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
102 cc115.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
47 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,56367,217
Ex-Showroom Price
52,83258,061
RTO
3,1693,483
Insurance
5,5625,673
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3231,444

    Latest News

    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 received an update back in 2021.&nbsp;
    Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
    26 May 2022
    Both the commuter bikes feature similar basic equipment and features.
    Bajaj CT110X vs Hero HF100: Specification, price comparison
    16 Apr 2021
    Bajaj CT110X features thicker crash guards and moulded footholds for added safety and comfort.
    Bajaj rides in top-end CT110X at 55,494
    15 Apr 2021
    The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 will now come with features like a fuel gauge, tank grips and a more comfortable seat.
    Bajaj CT100 launched with 8 new feature upgrades
    27 Oct 2020
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     