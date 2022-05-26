In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm respectively. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
CT100 vs CT110 Comparison