Bajaj CT 125X vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
CT 125X vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Rayzr 125
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 74,016₹ 85,030
Mileage59.6 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc125 cc
Power10.9 PS PS8.02 PS PS

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹85,030*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.2 L
Length
6931880 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1280 mm
Height
810 mm1190 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsStop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Position light, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,8531,00,586
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01685,030
RTO
6,4517,732
Insurance
6,3867,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,161

