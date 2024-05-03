In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price).
CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm.
On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours.
The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700
mm, Rubber Tank Pads
Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Hybrid
power assist, Smart Motor Generator, Quiet Engine Start System and
Automatic Stop & Start System, Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha
Motorcycle Connect X APP