Bajaj CT 125X vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Fascino 125
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 74,016₹ 79,900
Mileage59.6 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc125 cc
Power10.9 PS PS8.2 bhp PS

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.2 L
Length
6931920 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1280 mm
Height
810 mm1150 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsSmart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Hybrid power assist, Smart Motor Generator, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System, Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85394,994
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01679,900
RTO
6,4517,322
Insurance
6,3867,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,041

