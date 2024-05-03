In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. CT 125X vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Fascino 125 Brand Bajaj Yamaha Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 79,900 Mileage 59.6 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 125 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 8.2 bhp PS