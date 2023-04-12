HT Auto

Bajaj CT 125X vs White Carbon Motors O3

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
CT 125X vs O3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x O3
BrandBajajWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 74,016₹ 55,900
Range-60 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
6931740 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm1040 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85360,847
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01655,900
RTO
6,4513,354
Insurance
6,3861,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,307

