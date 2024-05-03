HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Urban club 125
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 74,016₹ 91,259
Mileage59.6 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124 cc
Power10.9 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Fuel Capacity
11 L7.4 L
Length
6931770 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1290 mm
Height
810 mm1140 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,8531,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01694,821
RTO
6,4517,585
Insurance
6,3866,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,339

