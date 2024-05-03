In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. CT 125X vs Urban Club 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Urban club 125 Brand Bajaj Vespa Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 91,259 Mileage 59.6 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 124 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS