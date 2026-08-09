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HomeCompare BikesCT 125X [2022-2024] vs Notte125

Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Notte125
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 74,016₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Mileage59.6 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124 cc
Power10.9 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm

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CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
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Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
693
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
97 kmph-
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
EMI
1,866NaN

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