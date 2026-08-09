In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS