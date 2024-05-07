HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Star city plus
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 74,016₹ 63,338
Mileage59.6 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc109 cc
Power10.9 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.4109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Length
6931984 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1260 mm
Height
810 mm1080 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85378,107
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01666,895
RTO
6,4515,351
Insurance
6,3865,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,678

