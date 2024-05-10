In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. CT 125X vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Sport Brand Bajaj TVS Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 59,431 Mileage 59.6 kmpl 70.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 109.7 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 8.19 PS PS