Bajaj CT 125X vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Sport
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 74,016₹ 59,431
Mileage59.6 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc109.7 cc
Power10.9 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.4109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Length
6931950 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1236 mm
Height
810 mm1080 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85368,806
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01659,431
RTO
6,4513,565
Insurance
6,3865,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,478

