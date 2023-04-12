In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. CT 125X vs Scooty Zest Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Scooty zest Brand Bajaj TVS Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 58,460 Mileage 59.6 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 109 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS