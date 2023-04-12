In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price).
CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm.
On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours.
The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.