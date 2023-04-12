HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Scooty zest
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 74,016₹ 58,460
Mileage59.6 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc109 cc
Power10.9 PS PS7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorCarburetor
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L5 L
Length
6931770 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1250 mm
Height
810 mm1139 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85375,617
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01662,980
RTO
6,4515,604
Insurance
6,3865,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,625

