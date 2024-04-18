HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Scooty pep plus
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 74,016₹ 65,514
Mileage59.6 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc87.8 cc
Power10.9 PS PS5.4 PS PS

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm43 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.487.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm51 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L4.2 L
Length
693-
Wheelbase
1285 mm1230 mm
Height
810 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85376,694
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01665,514
RTO
6,4515,241
Insurance
6,3865,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,648

