In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price).
CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm.
On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours.
The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.