Bajaj CT 125X vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Radeon
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 74,016₹ 59,942
Mileage59.6 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc109 cc
Power10.9 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
124.4109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi4 Stroke Duralife Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-2.75-18,Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Length
6932025 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1265 mm
Height
810 mm1080 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsLady pillion handle with hook
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85371,882
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01661,242
RTO
6,4514,899
Insurance
6,3865,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,545

TVS Radeonnull | Petrol | Manual59,942 - 71,542**Ex-showroom price
Hero Splendor Plusnull | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Radeon vs Splendor Plus

    Latest News

    Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
    Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?
    13 May 2023
    In terms of looks, the Bajaj CT 110X looks more rugged whereas the Honda Shine 100 looks like a traditional commuter.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?
    12 Apr 2023
    Honda Shine 100 comes as the latest entrant in the highly competitive and most-selling 100 cc commuter segment of the Indian motorcycle market, and it competes with rivals like Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Dawn, the Bajaj Platina 100, and the TVS Radeon.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison
    21 Mar 2023
    The CT125X is sold in three colour schemes. They all have the Ebony Black as the base colour and the colour of graphics change. It can be Green, Blue or Red.
    Bajaj CT125X: 5 things you should know
    30 Dec 2022
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
