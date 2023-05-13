In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. CT 125X vs Radeon Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Radeon Brand Bajaj TVS Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 59,942 Mileage 59.6 kmpl 73.68 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 109 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS Read Less