In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
colours and other specs.
Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price).
CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm.
On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours.
The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.