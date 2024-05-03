In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. CT 125X vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Ntorq 125 Brand Bajaj TVS Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 84,636 Mileage 59.6 kmpl 47 to 54.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 124.8 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 9.38 PS PS