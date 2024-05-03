HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.
CT 125X vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Ntorq 125
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 74,016₹ 84,636
Mileage59.6 kmpl47 to 54.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124.8 cc
Power10.9 PS PS9.38 PS PS

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.8 L
Length
6931861 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1285 mm
Height
810 mm1164 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsMulti-Mode Display-Street, Sport, Ride Stats, Incoming Call/Message/Missed Call Alerts, Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Auto Reply SMS, Rider App
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85397,752
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01684,636
RTO
6,4516,770
Insurance
6,3866,346
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,101

