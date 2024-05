features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.

CT 125X vs NTORQ 125 Comparison