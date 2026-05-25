In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS