HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCT 125X vs Storm ZX

Bajaj CT 125X vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Storm ZX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Storm zx
BrandBajajTunwal
Price₹ 74,016₹ 0.9 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
693
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
810 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,8531,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01690,000
RTO
6,4516,300
Insurance
6,3866,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,209

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
    KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
    9 May 2024
    Triumph has made the engine on the Rocket 3 Storm more powerful.
    Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
    20 Mar 2024
    The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will be available in a single KRT paint scheme
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.10 lakh
    31 May 2024
    The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that belts out a whopping 76 bhp and 37.6 Nm of peak torque
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR teased for India, to arrive in limited numbers
    17 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     