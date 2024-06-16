HT Auto
In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Sport 63 48V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Sport 63 48v
BrandBajajTunwal
Price₹ 74,016₹ 49,990
Range-55-70 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport 63 48V
Tunwal Sport 63 48V
LA
₹49,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
693-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Height
810 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85349,990
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01649,990
RTO
6,4510
Insurance
6,3860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,074

