Bajaj CT 125X vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Elektrika 60
BrandBajajTunwal
Price₹ 74,016₹ 0.65 Lakhs
Range-70-120 km/charge
Mileage59.6 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity124.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Displacement
124.4-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-12 Rear :-3.00-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
693
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
810 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads-
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85375,373
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01665,040
RTO
6,4514,553
Insurance
6,3865,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,620

