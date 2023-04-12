In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Techo Electra Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Saathi Price starts at Rs. 57,697 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
CT 125X vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x
|Saathi
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 57,697
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-