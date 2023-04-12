In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
CT 125X vs SVITCH XE Comparison