In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 74,016
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|59.6 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.9 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS