CT 125X [2022-2024] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x [2022-2024] Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Bajaj Suzuki Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 88,376 Mileage 59.6 kmpl 48 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 124 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 8.6 PS PS

In 2026 Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.