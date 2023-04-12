In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. CT 125X vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Avenis Brand Bajaj Suzuki Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 86,700 Mileage 59.6 kmpl 55.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 124 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS Read Less