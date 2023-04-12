HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Avenis
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 74,016₹ 86,700
Mileage59.6 kmpl55.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc124 cc
Power10.9 PS PS8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4124.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
693
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
810 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsFRONT BOX WITH USB SOCKET, SPORTY MUFFLER COVER, LONG FLOORBOARD, SIDE STAND INTERLOCK, FRONT RACK FOR STORAGE, Phone alert, ETA Update
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,8531,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01686,700
RTO
6,4518,966
Insurance
6,3866,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8662,199

